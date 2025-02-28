Insider Updates Trade Status on Patriots QB
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III drew considerable buzz following his Week 18 performance against the Buffalo Bills, when he went 22-for-29 with 241 yards and a touchdown while also punching in a rushing score.
Given that the Patriots have Drake Maye under center, the chances of Milton actually getting a chance to start in New England are slim to none, so, naturally, trade speculation has surged around the 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
But is it a good idea for the Pats to move Milton this offseason? Chad Graff of The Athletic doesn't think so, noting it would probably be better to hold on to the 25-year-old at least through the preseason.
"Instead, I think it makes more sense to hang on to Milton for now and hope he has a strong preseason," Graff wrote. "Give him ample opportunity then. Hope that showcases him. ... So I’d keep Milton through training camp and hope a strong preseason increases his value, because at this juncture, I don’t think there’s anyone who would give up more than a fourth- or fifth-round pick for him."
Graff makes a good point. Taking into consideration that injuries sometimes happen in preseason, a desperate team may be more willing to surrender more desirable assets then than they would now.
There was actually some who wondered if the Patriots would actually be able to trade Milton for a Day 2 pick in the coming months, but the chances of that seem rather slim.
Milton is immensely talented and has a great physical archetype, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing almost 250 pounds. However, he is still very raw, and one good outing in a meaningless game does not necessarily mean he is definitely capable of being an NFL starting quarterback.
