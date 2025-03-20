Insider's NFL Draft Update is Huge News for Patriots
The New England Patriots own the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft next month, and there is much deliberation as to what the Patriots will do with the selection.
New England already has its quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, so there is no need to scramble and try to trade up for Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. The Pats could always try to trade down, but they may also depend on who is available when they are on the clock.
Two prominent names to watch are wide receiver Travis Hunter and edge rusher Abdul Carter, both of whom are widely regarded as the two best overall talents in the draft class.
Well, ESPN's Adam Schefter recently provided an update on the Tennessee Titans' plans at No. 1, and he said on his podcast that he would be "really surprised" if the Titans didn't take Ward at the top. He even added that Ward seems "destined" for Tennessee.
That means the Patriots will have at least one of Hunter or Carter on the board when they pick at No. 4, which is huge news considering both players are viewed as generational prospects.
New England is in desperate need of a wide receiver after striking out in free agency, and while the Pats did add a couple of pass rushers this offseason, they could always use another edge rusher, and Carter seems to be a special player.
It stands to reason that the Patriots would select either one of those players with the fourth pick, although New England may also feel like it has to take an offensive tackle. That's where Will Campbell may come into play.
We'll find out with the Pats decide to do next month, but we are sure to hear all sorts of rumors and speculation up until that point.
