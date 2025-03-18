Patriots Mock Draft: Drake Maye Welcomes Three New Weapons
With the defense heavily addressed by the New England Patriots in recent weeks, it should be an offense-heavy draft next month.
Below is our seven-round NFL Mock Draft.
Round 1, Pick 4
- WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)
With Abdul Carter and two quarterbacks among the first three picks, the most dynamic receiver and perhaps the most superstar-capable skill player available falls into New England’s lap.
What to make of Travis Hunter’s position fit?
In this case, it’s difficult to make the assertion that he'll immediately play both ways. Although he’s talented enough to do so, expect the Patriots to apply Hunter at the receiver position, first, before considering a two-way job.
Once Hunter is on board, a deep sigh of relief will be heard across the New England area as Drake Maye is now equipped with a superstar on the perimeter.
Round 2, Pick 38
- OT Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota)
After reluctantly passing on Will Campbell, New England rolls with another 6-foot-6, 325-pound behemoth. Aireontae Ersery doesn’t bend as well as the tackles selected before him, but he’s a force on the edge.
Ersery is a massive tackle whose length exceeds even his tractor-sized frame. With that, he’s well-equipped to protect the blind side considering his size, length, and strong ability to kick out and slide. He’s also a heck of a run blocker, and Ersery is a bull when it comes to absorbing power. He isn’t the sure thing Campbell represents, but Ersery could have a fantastic career at left tackle.
Round 3, Pick 69
- WR Xavier Restrepo (Miami)
Three offensive picks in a row?
Well, the Patriots splurged on defensive free agents, Drake Maye needs more support, and that’s why the decision-makers give the young quarterback the ultimate slot receiver.
Xavier Restrepo was Cam Ward’s favorite weapon last year. He recorded 2,219 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns over the last two seasons. With Hunter and Restrepo locked and loaded, and Ersery stationed in front of him, Maye is set to emerge.
Round 3, Pick 77
- C Seth McLaughlin (Ohio State)
At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Seth McLaughlin developed in top-end college programs in Alabama (2020-2023) and Ohio State (2024). He could immediately replace David Andrews or serve as an apprentice for a year before taking over the center role.
Round 4, Pick 107
- G Dylan Fairchild (Georgia)
The Patriots have starting roles to fill and depth to build. Dylan Fairchild is a two-time national champ who excels as a pass blocker inside at guard. If he can add strength and improve as a run blocker, Fairchild could become one heck of a pro.
Round 5, Pick 143
- DT Rylie Mills (Notre Dame)
Signing the massive Khyiris Tonga (6-5, 336) to work with Christian Barmore was smart. Adding another big fella in the middle would remove any doubt around the interior of the defensive line. Rylie Mills is long and lean at 6-foot-5, bouncing between 295 and 305 pounds. He’s capable of playing nose tackle while having experience playing a big end role, too. He notched seven-and-a-half sacks last season for the Fighting Irish before he was knocked out midway through the playoff with a knee injury.
Round 7, Pick 217
- WR Dont’e Thornton (Tennessee)
Travis Hunter represents the ultimate field receiver. Xavier Restrapo is a truly fantastic slot receiver. How about 6-foot-5, 205-pound Dont’e Thornton on the boundary side to complete the trifecta? He only caught 26 balls for 661 yards and six touchdowns last season, but the kid clocked an eye-popping 4.30. He could turn out to be a steal if he can maximize his big-time athleticism.
Round 7, Pick 220
- S RJ Mickens (Clemson)
He played in 60 games under Dabo Swinney, recording 70 total tackles, six tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, and a pair of interceptions last year. R.J. Mickens is a heady young safety who could earn a two-deep role right away if he plays his cards right.
