Insiders Offer Conflicting Update on Patriots' Bill Belichick, UNC Talks
New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick shocked the world late last week by apparently showing interest in the North Carolina Tar Heels' head-coaching job.
As a matter of fact, Belichick even interviewed for the position.
But is Belichick's interest in North Carolina legitimate?
That's the million dollar question at the moment, as Belichick jumping into the college ranks—and with a rather middling program, no less—seems strange.
Pete Thamel and Chris Low of ESPN have provided an update on the situation, and sources are even giving them some conflicting information.
"Some people with ties to Belichick are skeptical that he'd take the job, as he's never worked in college football," they wrote. "Others say he's been sincere and thorough in his interest and has a desire to return to the sideline."
Lots of rumors have been flying around when it comes to Belichick's courtship with the Tar Heels, including the possibility that his son, Stephen, would be guaranteed the next head-coaching opening at North Carolina if Belichick takes the job.
"It's uncertain how deep UNC's talks with Belichick are, per sources, other than they've gone on for an extended period of time," added Thamel and Low.
The Tar Heels vacancy became a thing once it was revealed that Mack Brown would not be returning as head coach late last month. Brown just led North Carolina to its sixth straight bowl appearance, though the Tar Heels went just 6-6 during the 2024 regular season. They have not won a bowl game since 2019.
If Belichick were to head to Chapel Hill, it would certainly be an interesting scenario. Would North Carolina then be able to develop into a national power?
It's also important to note that Belichick is 72 years old, so he probably wouldn't remain at the helm for very long if he does ultimately accept the position.
