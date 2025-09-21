Jay-Z Stuns at Patriots Game
A known NFL fan, superstar Jay-Z is in Gillette Stadium for the New England Patriots' Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The musician is an avid sports fan, often being seen sitting courtside at NBA games and also games across the NFL (especially the Dallas Cowboys). The league has also had a partnership with Jay-Z's Roc Nation (a five year, $25-million deal) — making him an executive producer of the Super Bowl halftime show.
Through Roc Nation, Jay-Z has also served as producer for several television programs, films, and stage productions.
By the end of the first half, Jay-Z was seen cheering on the sidelines as Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw for 130 yards and one touchdown across 13 completions on 18 attempts.
The Patriots are currently 1-1 on the year so far and are coming off their first win under new head coach Mike Vrabel against the Miami Dolphins.
Jay-Z is also known for being the rapper with the most Grammy Awards. he's won 25 across 89 nominations and has collaborated with the likes of Alicia Keys, Linkin Park and Justin Timberlake.
The NFL first signed the previously mentioned deal with Jay-Z around 2019-2020 to enhance its Super Bowl halftime show, other events and social activism. This then allowed for iconic performances by artists such as Rihanna, Eminem and The Weekend that are often still talked about today.
In addition to his business, Jay-Z is also known for his success as a rapper and record executive, in addition to being married to superstar Beyonce since 2008.
Beyonce herself as performed in the Super Bowl halftime show(s) twice — in 2013 and 2016. In recognition of his performance at the top of 2010's Super Bowl XLIV, Jay-Z also received a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music.
It has also been reported that Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has a working relationship with the music mogul. Kraft was involved in helping out with the previously mentioned deal between the league and Roc Nation, as he thought Jay-Z would helpful in the league's handling of social issues.
