Jets Star Claps Back at Patriots' Bill Belichick
New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick made his 2024 NFL debut against the New England Patriots this past Sunday, but he didn't make much of an impact.
Reddick played 26 snaps, but failed to log a tackle or a sack and didn't really apply any pressure to either Drake Maye or Jacoby Brissett.
That prompted former Patriots coach Bill Belichick to fire a shot at Reddick on the Pat McAfee Show.
"Reddick came in the game and just ran past the quarterback multiple times whether it was Maye or Jacoby and created those scramble lanes that the Patriots took advantage of," Belichick said.
Not surprisingly, Reddick did not take too kindly to Belichick's criticism, and he clapped back at the New England legend on social media.
"Aye someone call Bill Belichick and give him a job," Reddick wrote on X. "Seems like he's home bored and can't keep me out of his mouth. Come up for air why don't ya."
Sometimes, the truth hurts.
There is no doubt that Reddick made a very limited impact Week 8 and was never really close to getting to the opposing quarterback.
And to be fair, analyzing the game is Belichick's "job" now.
Plus, Reddick really isn't in much of a position to talk.
Remember: the two-time Pro Bowler held out through the first seven weeks of the season due to an odd contract dispute with the Jets.
New York acquired Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles back in March, but Reddick suddenly wanted a contract extension, which caught the Jets by surprise.
Given that the 30-year-old had not seen live game action since 2023, it's not shocking that he didn't make a dent in the Pats' offense this past Sunday.
The Patriots rallied late for an impressive last-second victory against the Jets to improve to 2-6 and snap their six-game losing streak.
Belichick certainly seems to be having fun with it.
