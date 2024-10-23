Jets Star Making Debut vs. Patriots
The New England Patriots are aiming to snap their six-game losing streak this Sunday, but they just received some pretty bad news.
New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick, who held out for the first seven weeks of the season due to a contract dispute, is on track to play against the Patriots in Week 8.
Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich informed reporters of Reddick's probable return on Wednesday.
“I would anticipate he plays,” Ulbrich said, via The Associated Press. “He’s an experienced player. He’s played in a similar defense to ours. So I think as far as the schematic stuff that he’s got to get caught up on, I don’t think that’s going to be a huge struggle for him. So now it’s just seeing where he’s at physically.”
Of course, Reddick did not participate in training camp or preseason, so it seems hard to imagine he would return to the field and instantly play the majority of the snaps.
Still, the fact that the New York will be getting one of the best pass rushers in football back spells bad news for New England squad that has had difficulty protecting the quarterback this year.
The Jets acquired Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles back in March, but due to a misunderstanding with Reddick's contract, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement.
This led many to believe that New York would ultimately trade Reddick, but upon hiring new agent Drew Rosenhaus, things quickly changed for the two-time Pro Bowler.
Reddick registered 38 tackles and 11 sacks last season and is two years removed from finishing fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting. That season, he racked up 49 tackles, 16 sacks and five forced fumbles.
The Pats have been going through the ringer lately, as multiple players have expressed displeasure with their situation and Jerod Mayo may be coaching for his job.
The Patriots lost to the Jets back in Week 3.
