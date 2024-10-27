Patriots Pull Off Last-Second Comeback Over Jets
The New England Patriots came into this week's matchup against the New York Jets as big-time underdogs and with a 1-6 record. Beating the Jets was far from expected, but they were able to get the job done by a final score of 25-22.
On their final drive of the game, the Patriots put together a 12-play, 70-yard drive to score the game-winning touchdown.
To cap off the drive, star running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored a one-yard touchdown on fourth down. That is about as close as a game can get.
Unfortunately, the win also came with a major loss. Drake Maye, the team's rookie quarterback and No. 3 overall pick, went down with a head injury and did not return. Hopefully, it's an injury that doesn't knock him out of action for long.
Jacoby Brissett was able to come in and put together solid performance in relief for Maye. He completed 15 of his 24 pass attempts for 132 yards. Stevenson ended up with 20 carries for 48 yards and two scores in the game.
Defensively, New England was able to frustrate Aaron Rodgers and the New York offense all game long. They did give up 336 total yards, but they only allowed the Jets to score 22 points.
With the win, the Patriots improved to 2-6 on the season. It was a much-needed win for a team that has gone through some drama of late.
After last week's loss, New England first-year head coach Jerod Mayo called his team "soft." They were comments that did not go over with former players and even Bill Belichick.
Despite a situation that could have gotten ugly, the Patriots were able to come together and get another huge upset win.
For the Jets, it's just another brutal loss in a season that has been a complete disaster. They are now just 2-6 on the season as well.
Next up for New England will be a Week 9 matchup on the road against the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots will have a very strong opportunity to win two straight games.
