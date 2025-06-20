Josh Allen Gets Honest About Patriots Duo
If anyone knows New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, it's Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who played four years with Diggs and helped him make four straight Pro Bowls between 2020 and 2023.
Now, Diggs will be teaming up with Drake Maye, the young Patriots signal-caller who many have likened to Allen since he was drafted by New England last year.
Allen was asked about New England's quarterback-wide receiver tandem this week, and the reigning MVP provided an honest answer about his AFC East rivals.
“I think he brings a lot of security for Drake,” Allen said, via Liam McKeone of Sports Illustrated. “Obviously, having the knowledge of playing in the league for so long, he has that veteran mentorship that he can give to Drake.”
Allen added that Maye is one of his "favorite young quarterbacks in the league" and that he definitely likes what he sees from the former No. 3 overall pick.
“I’ve spent some time around him and he’s got his head on his shoulders the right way," Allen said. "He just does things the right way. I think that he exemplifies football. He’ll take it and run, he’ll throw it, and to have someone like Stefon is going to help him out a lot.”
Of course, this doesn't appear to be the same Diggs that Allen had at his disposal. Now 31 years old, Diggs tore his ACL midway through his 2024 campaign with the Houston Texans, and it should be noted that he was already showing signs of decline during his final year in Buffalo.
That being said, the University of Maryland product represents a far better option than anything Maye had in his receiving corps last season. Assuming Diggs actually returns healthy and stays healthy, of course.
