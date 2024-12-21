Patriots Should Offer 'Godfather' Trade for Browns Superstar
The New England Patriots will look to be aggressive during the upcoming NFL offseason. They have excellent draft capital and a lot of money to spend.
Robert Kraft and company cannot stand losing. This season has not sat well with the franchise. Even though they weren't expected to be a playoff team, the Patriots have had a very frustrating year.
With that in mind, it seems likely that the front office will be looking to make some major moves to get back closer to the playoffs in 2025. Thankfully, they do have their franchise quarterback of the future in Drake Maye.
How could New England make a jump big enough to go from where they are this season to a playoff contender in just one year? It's possible, but it would require some franchise-altering moves.
Obviously, the Patriots need help on the offensive side of the football. They need more offensive line help and they need a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for Maye ot utilize.
That being said, New England has to improve on the defensive side of the football. Most importantly, they need to come up with a better pass rush next season.
Could the Patriots consider trying to pursue a blockbuster trade for Cleveland Browns' superstar Myles Garrett?
Garrett has a lot of rumors surrounding him right now. He has indicated to the Browns that they need to prove to him how they're going to get back to winning or else he could consider leaving.
Back before the trade deadline this year, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated had reported that it would take a "Godfather" trade offer for Cleveland to move Garrett. New England could come up with that kind of an offer.
During the 2024 NFL season, Garrett has had another big year. He has played in 14 games, racking up 38 total tackles, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a defended pass.
At 28 years old, Garrett would fit the long-term picture for the Patriots. His addition would instantly take the defense to the next level. As they get aggressive to get back to winning, he would be a huge step in that direction along with other moves that New England could still make.
Granted, this is just an idea and it's unlikely to happen. However, the Patriots are one of the few teams who could possibly scrape together the kind of trade package that it might take to make the Browns agree to a deal.
Should they actually make Garrett available for trade, New England should strongly consider pursuing him.
