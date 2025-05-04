Patriots Rookie Lands Astonishing Take That Will Fire Up Fans
The New England Patriots decided to address their backfield very early in the NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round.
Henderson climbed draft boards throughout the year and saw his stock skyrocket even further after a tremendous showing in the College Football Playoff, helping lead Ohio State to a national championship.
As impressive as Henderson was, though, the consensus is that Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is the clear top halfback in this year's draft class, as he racked up 2,601 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns this past season.
However, during a recent appearance on the This is Football podcast, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic stated he actually believes that Henderson may be more NFL-ready than Jeanty.
“I think TreVeyon Henderson is so dynamic and explosive. It wouldn’t shock me if he ended up being the best running back in this group," Feldman said. "He’s really good out of the backfield. He’s really, really good in pass protection. He’s a lot further along than Jeanty is.”
Considering that Jeanty is viewed as a generational talent and the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley in 2018, that is certainly a hefty take by Feldman.
Henderson rattled off 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging a robust 7.1 yards per carry in 2024, also catching 27 passes for 284 yards and a score. He reached the end zone five times during the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run, demonstrating his ability to excel on the big stage.
The 22-year-old has drawn some very notable NFL comparisons, but perhaps the most apt comparison he has received is Minnesota Vikings star Aaron Jones, a very versatile back who employs a similar running style.
We'll see if Henderson does, in fact, end up becoming the best halfback in this draft class.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!