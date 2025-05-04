Patriots Already Have AFC East Rival Fans Worried
The New England Patriots have certainly undergone some wholesale changes this offseason, and they should be considerably better in 2025.
How much better should the Patriots be? We don't know for sure just yet, but there is no question that New England's roster looks considerably stronger now than it did at the end of last season.
The Pats have posted back-to-back four-win campaigns, so there probably shouldn't be any reason for the Buffalo Bills—who have captured five straight AFC East division titles—to worry about them, right?
Well, apparently, there are some in Buffalo who are already worried about the Patriots, and WGR 550 radio host Jeremy White outlined his concerns recently.
White went as far to say that he could envision New England logging double-digit victories thanks much in part to its last-place schedule.
Obviously, strength of schedule always plays a factor, but we also need to keep in mind that this Pats squad still has some very clear issues that they weren't able to fully address during the offseason.
For example, we still don't know if the Patriots have a No. 1 receiver, as Stefon Diggs is coming off of a torn ACL, and no one else on the roster is even a proven No. 2. We also don't know how the offensive line will shake out, and questions still exist aboout New England's linebacking corps.
Not only that, but it stands to reason that Drake Maye could have a sophomore slump, much like Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud did in 2024.
None of that means that the Pats are doomed or that reaching 10 wins will be impossible for them, but it will absolutely be a difficult task for the squad.
We'll see if Mike Vrabel can take this group to another level in 2025, but realistically speaking, even seven or eight wins would represent a significant improvement in Foxborough.
