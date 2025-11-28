Patriots OT Preparing to Make First Start of Season

With no Will Campbell at left tackle for the next four games, the New England Patriots are turning to a familiar face to enter the starting lineup this week.

Vederian Lowe, now in his third season with the team, was named the starter against the New York Giants. Head coach Mike Vrabel praised the veteran’s ability to slot in against the Bengals last week, and now will have a full week to prepare for his first start since last year.

“Really big shoes. Will is a great player,” Lowe said this week, via MassLive’s Mark Daniels. “Will’s a great player. So young, and I really love that he’s the same guy every day. He’s super consistent, and he has a really bright future, man. And I’m just going to do my job until he heals up and gets back.”

After Starting Most Of 2024, Lowe Has Been Relegated To Backup Duty This Year

Lowe didn’t have the best of seasons last year. The team’s primary left tackle, he struggled in containing edge rushers and was flagged 13 times — one of the highest clips in the entire league.

When speaking to reporters this week, Lowe shed some light about an injury he played through last season.

“I had a torn labrum from last year that I played with,” said Lowe, saying he suffered it against the New York Jets in Week 8. “It was just rough trying to finish the year out. I got surgery. My first offseason dealing with a major injury, trying to get myself back. I was proud of getting myself back, being able to be productive, and securing a spot here. I think the work that I put in was good for the coaches to trust me enough to put me in there.

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) in action during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

That injury didn’t hinder him from staying on the field, as the former Minnesota Vikings draft pick started in 13 games for the Patriots in 2024. He was a solid contributor in the run game, but once he was tasked to drop back into pass protection, that’s where he struggled.

His highlight from last year was when he was lined up as an eligible receiver and caught a trick play touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

After the season, Lowe underwent surgery. It explained why the veteran missed most of the summer practices and didn’t start joining his teammates on the practice field until the middle of August.

"The Opportunity Means Everything."

“I definitely feel like I put some good stuff out there last year,” Lowe said. “I feel like playing with it wasn’t the best, but it doesn’t matter. I was just trying to go out there and do the best I could. I’m just excited for the opportunity that presents itself Monday night.”

Lowe is now tasked with helping fill the shoes of the fourth overall draft selection from April’s draft. Campbell was taken as the Patriots’ cornerstone left tackle, but an MCL injury last week landed him on IR.

With Campbell out for (at least) the next four games, it comes down to Lowe to protect Drake Maye’s blindside with a playoff push on the horizon.

“The opportunity means everything,” he said.

