Enticing Pass Rusher Linked to Patriots
The New England Patriots were actually able to pick up a win on Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears by a score of 19-3 in a masterful defensive showing.
However, in spite of the impressive performance, it's clear that the Patriots still need help on that side of the ball.
The good news is that New England is slated to have ample cap room available in free agency, so the Pats can get pretty busy in March.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has already identified a potential target for the Patriots: Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Malcolm Koonce.
"Malcolm Koonce is going to be a free agent that some teams won't know what to do with," Ballentine wrote. "He had a breakout year in 2023, but suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice ahead of his contract year. The Patriots should be in the market for pass-rushing talent in the offseason and Koonce might be the best combination of available talent and age."
New England traded Matthew Judon before the season and also jettisoned Josh Uche shortly before the trade deadline, so the Pats are certainly in need of another pass rusher.
While Koonce may be a risky play because of his recent injury, he would still represent a very interesting possible fit in Foxborough.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Buffalo, was selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
After amassing a grand total of 12 tackles and two sacks over his first couple of seasons, Koonce busted out in 2023, racking up 43 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles.
There were lofty expectations for Koonce heading into 2024, but the knee injury ended things before they started for the young pass rusher.
We'll see if the Patriots do in fact make a play for Koonce during the offseason.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!