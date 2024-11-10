Patriots Give Drake Maye First Win Over Caleb Williams
The New England Patriots and rookie quarterback Drake Maye faced off against the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams this afternoon.
Outside of two teams playing against each other with both needing a win badly, the battle of two top-three rookie quarterbacks made the game must-watch football.
From start to finish, the Patriots absolutely dominated the Bears. When the final whistle blew, New England was on top by a score of 19-3.
Defensively, it was clear from the get-go that New England was playing with something extra. Throughout the course of the game, the Patriots were able to come through with nine total sacks. Williams simply did not stand a chance.
Looking at the two quarterbacks compared to each other, Maye had the better performance.
Maye ended up completing 15 of his 25 pass attempts for 184 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also picked up 24 yards on the ground.
Williams, on the other hand, completed 16 of his 30 passes for 120 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. He chipped in with 15 yards on the ground.
With the win, New England improved to 3-7 on the season. Their draft positioning will take a hit, but the morale of the team will lift in a big way. Having such a young team, it's important to pick up wins here and there even in a rebuilding year.
As for Chicago, this is a demoralizing loss. They entered the season thinking that they could be a potential playoff team. Following today's loss, the Bears dropped to 4-5.
All of that being said, this is just the first matchup between the two top rookie quarterbacks. Maye was able to lead his team to a win and Williams struggled. The Patriots have to love seeing that and will now move forward with their heads held high.
Next up for New England will be a Week 11 matchup at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
