Raiders Projected to Land Patriots QB
The New England Patriots are widely expected to move on from veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the upcoming NFL offseason.
After Brissett entered the 2024 season as the starter with Drake Maye as his backup, he was unable to perform at a high level. Due to that, he was removed from the starting role much quicker than the Patriots would have liked.
At 32 years old, Brissett simply doesn't look to be a fit for New England moving into the future.
With that being said, where could Brissett land this offseason? There are quite a few teams who will have interest in landing a veteran backup quarterback.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports took a look at where Brissett could land. He projected the veteran signal caller to end up with the Las Vegas Raiders.
"We think Las Vegas is primed to do everything in its power to secure new coach Pete Carroll (and new minority owner Tom Brady) a young arm like Shedeur Sanders. Brissett could be the veteran mentor," Benjamin wrote.
During the 2024 NFL season, Brissett ended up playing in eight games. He completed 59 percent of his pass attempts for 826 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Brissett also picked up 62 yards on the ground.
Those numbers obviously aren't great. Brissett is not going to be signed to be a tier one starting option. He's going to land his job to be a veteran backup and potentially even a mentor for a young quarterback.
While there is still a chance that the Patriots could circle back around and re-sign him on a one-year deal, that does not seem likely. He will be looking for a new opportunity and the Raiders could be a perfect fit.
Hopefully, he finds a good landing spot in free agency. Brissett is a great teammate and leader. He may not be putting up the production to be a starting quarterback, but he can step in and play when called upon.
