Lions Coach Emerges as Patriots DC Candidate
As the divisional round of the NFL playoffs presses forward, the New England Patriots and newly added head coach Mike Vrabel remain deep in their evaluation process for their next coordinators and surrounding staff.
And while we only have a handful of names linked to landing coordinator roles with Vrabel in New England, another candidate has come to light as a strong option to join aboard on the defensive side.
According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, Vrabel could have an ideal candidate in mind for the Patriots' defensive coordinator role-- Detroit Lions defensive line coach/run-game coordinator Terrell Williams.
"Vrabel isn't putting a timeline on forming a staff, in part because some of the coaches he plans to talk to are still involved in the playoffs and potentially could be involved in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9," Reiss said. "One such example is Detroit Lions defensive line coach/run-game coordinator Terrell Williams, who was one of Vrabel's most trusted assistants in his six-year tenure as Tennessee Titans head coach. Vrabel thought so highly of Williams that he added assistant head coach to his responsibilities in his final season. Some around the NFL believe Williams, 50, would be Vrabel's ideal pick as defensive coordinator."
Williams is in his first season with the Lions after being on board the Tennessee Titans since 2018, obviously with overlap during Vrabel's tenure.
From Williams' time in Tennessee from 2018-23 his defensive unit ranked fourth in the league for rushing yards allowed across that span with only 10,044 rushing yards. He was also a key component within the Titans' rushing defense during 2022, allowing the lowest yards per game (79.6).
For a Patriots defense that struggled mightily in stopping the run across last season, Williams could be worth an extensive look for the defensive coordinator position. New England ranked 29th in the NFL for rushing attempts and 23rd in yards allowed on the ground in 2024.
Expect the Patriots to continue filing in candidates for coordinator positions on both sides of the ball, but keep an eye on Williams potentially being the man for the job on defense.
