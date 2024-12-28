Chargers Get Star RB Back vs. Patriots
The New England Patriots are set to play their second to last game of the 2024 season this afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers. With a 3-12 record, the Patriots would love to win one of their last two games for morale purposes, but losing both would guarantee them at least the No. 2 overall pick.
In today's game, they're facing a potential playoff team in the Chargers. However, Los Angeles is still fighting for their spot in the playoffs. At this point in time, they are not guaranteed to get in.
That will make things difficult for New England.
With that in mind, both teams have released their lists of inactives for this afternoon's matchup. For the Chargers, they are getting back one of their top offensive weapons.
J.K. Dobbins will be back on the field for Los Angeles.
As for the Chargers, they will be without quarterback Easton Stick, running back Gus Edwards, linebacker Denzel Perryman, guard Jordan McFadden, tackle Trey Pipkins, tight end Hayden Hurts, and defensive end Justin Eboigbe.
On the other side of the field, the Patriots will be missing safety Jabrill Peppers, quarterback Joe Milton III, running back Terrell Jennings, guard Sidy Sow, guard Tyrese Robinson, and center Ben Brown.
It will be interesting to see how todays' game goes. This is the defintition of a "trap game" for Los Angeles. If they overlook New England, the Patriots could pull off a major upset.
Dobbins will be a massive impact player for the Chargers today. He has put together an impressive season, carrying the football 158 times for 766 yards and eight touchdowns. In addition to his running numbers, he has also caught 28 passes for 134 yards.
All of that being said, the game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST in just over an hour.
