Patriots Should Pursue These 3 Free Agent Pass Rushers
The New England Patriots have two games left in the 2024 NFL season. Tomorrow, they will play host to the Los Angeles Chargers and then they will have another game at home to close out the season against the Buffalo Bills.
If the Patriots happen to lose both of those games, they would be guaranteed no worse than the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Also, New England will have a lot of cap space to spend heading into the offseason. They have the ability to take a huge jump from this season to next if they make the right moves.
While most of the buzz has to do with the Patriots adding wide receiver and offensive line help, they also need to prioritize the pass rush.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season, New England has struggled to consistently get after the quarterback. Bringing in an impact pass rusher should be at the top of the priority list as well.
All of that being said, let's take a look at three pass rushers the Patriots should target in free agency.
Chase Young, New Orleans Saints
Adding the former No. 2 overall from the 2020 NFL Draft could be a nice boost for the defense. He has put together a solid season with the Saints this year.
In 15 games, Young has racked up 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two defended passes.
Even though he has never lived up to the massive hype that surrounded him coming into the NFL, he's still worth bringing in. Depending on the price tag, he could be a big step towards improving the pass rush and getting the defense back on track.
Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
Another intriguing option could be bringing in a veteran pass rusher. Mack would be an elite pickup for New England if they think that they can compete within the next two years.
Signing Mack to a two-year deal would give them a legitimate proven star on the edge. He is having a solid season this year with the Chargers, but showed last year that he still has gas left in the tank as well.
In 2024, he has recorded 37 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and eight defended passes. Back in 2023, he had 74 tackles, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 10 defended passes.
Even at 33 years old, Mack would still be well worth signing.
Azeez Ojulari, New York Giants
Finally, the Patriots should strongly consider pursuing Ojulari, who is just 24 years old right now.
He ended up playing in just 11 games this season, showing off huge potential with 28 tackles, six sacks, and a fumble recovery. A change of scenery could do him well.
Ojulari has superstar potential if he reaches his ceiling. New England would be a perfect landing spot for him and he would help take their pass rush to the next level and give them a much more favorable long-term defensive outlook.
