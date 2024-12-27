Patriots Should Aggressively Pursue Cowboys' Emerging Star
The New England Patriots' biggest needs are on the offensive side of the ball, and when you think about the team's most prominent holes, you'll probably instantly single out the receiving corps and the offensive line.
However, the Patriots also have a fairly significant need in another key area: running back.
New England signed Rhamondre Stevenson to an extension last offseason and also signed Antonio Gibson in free agency, but neither move has worked out too well in 2024.
With all of the cap room the Pats are slated to have heading into free agency, they could certainly afford to add another halfback, and one name is emerging as a very obvious fit: Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle.
Dowdle entered the year as a relative unknown, but he has broken out in a big way, having rushed for 903 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Additionally, he has hauled in 36 receptions for 233 yards and three scores.
The 26-year-old rattled off three straight performances of well over 100 yards between Weeks 13 and 15, topping out at 149 yards during the Cowboys' win over the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 15.
In spite of his impressive season, Dowdle is likely not going to land a huge contract on the open market. Running backs have largely been marginalized in the modern NFL, and it's not exactly like Dowdle is Saquon Barkley or Christian McCaffrey.
Perhaps the Patriots would be able to land him on an affordable multi-year deal, giving them a rather explosive option in their ailing backfield.
New England needs to add weapons in any way it can this coming offseason, and Dowdle would unquestionably represent a fine acquisition.
We'll see if the Pats prioritize the halfback position.
