Patriots Could Steal Star WR from AFC East Rival
The New England Patriots are heading into what will be a pivotal offseason for the future of the franchise. They have money to spend, what should be great draft capital and some very talented young pieces in place for years to come.
With that in mind, there are a few obvious positions of need heading into the offseason.
One of them is the wide receiver position. The Patriots need to bring in a clear-cut No. 1 wideout, and there are plenty available.
Tee Higgins has been the wide receiver most connected to New England. However, there are names like Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper and Chris Godwin who will be available as well.
Taking a look at one in particular, Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire has named Cooper as a potential target for the Patriots.
"What Amari Cooper provides down the playoff stretch for the Buffalo Bills might ultimately determine if he’s back with the team in 2025. Regardless, the Patriots should be intrigued about a potential one-year rental for the 30-year-old former five-time Pro Bowl receiver. That addition would be a solid lift for the current offense," McElroy wrote.
Cooper has been a non-factor since being traded to the Buffalo Bills. That could drop his value down in free agency enough that New England could consider targeting a No. 1 wideout and bringing Cooper in as well. If that scenario came true, it would be a dream for Drake Maye.
Even if Cooper is the biggest get in free agency and the Patriots land a talented wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, that would be a victory too.
So far this season in 13 games, Cooper has caught 41 passes for 491 yards and three touchdowns. He has had an uneven season, to say the least.
Still, his track record speaks for itself. He has been a very productive star No. 1 wide receiver throughout his entire career up to this point.
Would he be the best player that New England could target this offseason? Absolutely not, but he would be a good fit in an offense that badly needs wide receiver help.
If all else fails, a consolation prize of Cooper would be a big step in the right direction.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!