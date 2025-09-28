Marcus Jones Sparks Patriots Lead Over Panthers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are playing within the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium for the second straight week, as they host the Carolina Panthers for a Week 4 matchup.
With both teams entering the contest with 1-2 records, the battle to get back to the .500 mark was expected to be hotly contested.
In addition to the much anticipated return of cornerback Christian Gonzalez, quarterback Drake Maye completed 8-of-9 for 95 yards and one rushing touchdown while his Panthers’ counterpart Bryce Young went 11-of-20 for 112 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots hold a 28-6 lead over Carolina.
Here is a look at the action from the Gillette Stadium field, thus far.
As was the case just one week earlier, the visitors struck first in Week 4. Young led the Panthers 76 yards on just seven plays, highlighted by a 16-yard completion to rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan on 1st-and-10 from the New England 23-yard line. McMillan got the best of Gonzalez on a comeback route, setting Carolina up for the eventual score. Young capped the drive with a seven-yard pass to tight end Tommy Tremble. Still, the Panthers lead remained at six, when kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed the extra point
New England turned to a familiar face to light the scoreboard for the first time in this matchup. Fielding a punt at their own 12-yard line, Pats’ cornerback and punt returner Marcus Jones broke through a sea of defenders to earn an 87-yard return for a touchdown. As first observed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots had their "punt safe return team on the field based on where the ball was on the field, as they were aware of a possible fake (more defensive line/heavy personnel).” With kicker Andres Borregales making the extra point, Jones’ explosive return gave New England a 7-6 lead.
Perhaps more importantly, it invigorated both the Patriots and their fans in attendance at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots continued to fuel their newfound momentum on their ensuing offensive drive. Maye led his team 80 yards on six plays — highlighted by a 24-yard completion to tight end Austin Hooper and a 22-yard run from running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who turned a faked jet sweep into a big yardage gain. With Hooper providing stout protection, Maye turned a 2nd-and-GOAL from the Carolina 5-yard line into a quarterback keeper. The North Carolina native called his own number, earning a five-years touchdown.
New England added a bit more security to its lead with just over five minutes remaining in the half. Maye once again orchestrated am eight-play scoring drive, this time for 55 yards. The series was capped by rookie TreVeyon Henderson following the power-block of left guard Ben Brown — giving the rookie his first career NFL touchdown with a 5-yard scoring run.
The Pats would not enter halftime without a bit of extra excitement. Fielding yet another deep punt, Jones athletically remained on his feet for a 61-yard return, nearly earning another touchdown return. The drive finished with running back Antonio Gibson taking the 1-yard run into the end zone.
