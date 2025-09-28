Patriots' Drake Maye Gets Huge Praise from Panthers QB
Game recognizes game. Or, whatever the kids are saying these days when it comes to mutual respect between players. Ahead of this week's New England Patriots matchup, the Carolina Panthers' quarterback had some kind words for the Pats' QB.
The quarterback position is very sacred in the sport of football, so much so that the people who have been given the job as QB1 on an NFL team seem to recognize one another respectfully, instead of hopping on Twitter after the game to talk smack to each other online.
Just think of the greats who have played quarterback, and when it came time for the handshake after the game, there was always a notion that these two men understood one another and knew the undertaking of the job was. This week's prime example of that is Bryce Young and Drake Maye.
Although the Panthers vs. Patriots matchup in Week 4 is not a marquee game this weekend, or "America's Game of the Week," it is a matchup of two young QBs who have some parallels with one another.
In a team press conference this week for the Panthers, Bryce Young was asked about how he views Maye.
“I have a ton of respect for him and his game," Young told reporters. "I think he’s a great player; has a really bright future ahead. Does a lot of really good things… have a ton of respect for him.”
Young's response felt authentic, as he maintained a smile on his face throughout his answers.
The Panthers took Young #1 overall in the 2023 draft. He has received some criticism over the last few seasons, as he was benched from his QB1 spot after a 0-2 start in 2024. He would regain his QB1 position by late October of last year. The Panthers have kept Young as their starter since then.
While all that was going on down in Charlotte, Maye, who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, was the Patriots' rookie QB, in a situation where some personnel needed to be changed for him to really flourish. The two obviously have had to have a sense of resiliency in their young careers.
Going into Week 4's matchup, the former UNC Tarheel edges out Young in stats. Maye has 77 completions in 106 attempts. Young is 69 for 114 attempts. Maye also had more passing yards with 785 total yards, while Young currently has 603. The two are close in the touchdown ratio, with Maye having five touchdowns and throwing two interceptions, and Young having four touchdowns and three interceptions.
The two clearly have a long journey ahead of them, which can go in any direction at this moment. Thus making for a very respectful handshake once the final whistle is blown this weekend.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!