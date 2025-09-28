Rhamondre Stevenson Among Five Patriots to Watch vs. Panthers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are looking to return to the win column as they prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots (1-2) suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 on their home field, turning the ball over five times in the 21-14 loss. Conversely, the Panthers (1-2) enter this contest on the heels of a decisive, 30-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
While New England has shown flashes of prowess on both sides of the ball, Carolina’s talent and big-play capabilities might allow them the opportunity to control the action in Foxborough.
Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Panthers.
Rhamondre Stevenson
Following a career-best performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, Stevenson’s issues with securing the football once again surfaced in Week 3, finishing the day with only four carries for 18 yards. He also caught three passes for 38 yards. Most importantly, the Pats' starting running back fumbled the ball twice in crucial situations for the team’s offense. Stevenson’s difficulties resulted in his lowest snap total of the season, aligning on only 27 plays on offense. Despite his unquestionably rough outing, head coach Mike Vrabel advised earlier this week that Stevenson will neither be benched nor subject to any in-game punitive action. Instead, all indications are that he resumes his duties as the team’s starting running back. Still, his usage will be worth an extra look against Carolina in Week 4 — especially if his troubles with ball security continue into this week’s game. Should Stevenson falter, look for either rookie TreVeyon Henderson or veteran Antonio Gibson to handle the lead duties.
Stefon Diggs
Could this be the week in which quarterback Drake Maye finally connects with Diggs on a scoring strike. The two-time All-Pro has gradually seen an increase in offensive snaps with each passing week, largely due to his continued recovery from last season’s ACL injury. Though the first three games, he has caught 13 passes for 112 yards. Still, his impeccable route-running skills supplies him with the prowess to find success both before and after the catch. As such, Diggs still has the above-average burst, along with the speed in his stride, to be a factor in McDaniel’s offensive attack — whether it be horizontally or vertically. If Maye begins to look to the veteran wideout for significant-yardage gains early in this game, it may signal his desire to incorporate Diggs into New England’s scoring rotation.
Mike Onwenu
While a shoulder injury allowed him to be listed as “questionable” heading into Week 4, New England’s most-valued offensive lineman is expected to play against Carolina. At nearly 6-3, 350 pounds, he is a massive lineman with excellent length. At his best, the Pats guard has shown a consistent and impressive ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game, while anchoring well to protecting the passer. It is a rare occasion on which he is easily bypassed on a pass block. He will have all he can handle when matched up against Panthers’ defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Brown’s upper-body strength and lower-body anchor make him a formidable force in Carolina’s defense. Though he should receive some situational help from right tackle Morgan Moses, Onwenu will need his best effort to help contain Brown.
Milton Williams
Despite entering the season amid some concern surrounding his ability to take on a full workload, Williams has put any concerns to rest by aligning on 72.4 percent of the Patriots snaps on defense through the first three games. Williams’ style allows the Pats' defense to be more proactive. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass, the defensive line becomes unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams strength when anchoring, combined with his relentless pursuit of the passer, should increase the amount of pressure he is able to inflict on Panthers right guard Chandler Zavala and center Cade Mays in Week 4.
Christian Gonzalez
For the first time this season, Gonzalez will suit up at perimeter cornerback for the Pats. The third-year defensive back will need time to return to his All-Pro form. Yet, he is still likely to be New England’s choice for covering rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillian. The Arizona product has proven to be a solid route runner at the pro level with the ability to make acrobatic, contested catches. His burst while carrying the ball has made him a pro-level triple threat in the Panthers’ offense. Due to his ability to beat his defenders to the second-level, New England would be smart to use Gonzalez — along with some speedy help in the form of slot corners Marcus Jones or Charles Woods — in strategic settings.
