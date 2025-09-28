Patriots vs. Panthers Inactives: Star CB is Back
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are set for their Week 4 contest with the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium.
With just under an hour until the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Panthers have released their lists of inactives:
PATRIOTS INACTIVES:
RG Jared Wilson
DT Eric Gregory
G Caedan Wallace
WR Efton Chism, III
OLB Elijah Ponder
QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)
What it means for the Patriots:
Wilson missed the first two days of practice for Week 4 preparations. Though he was present for the media portion of New England’s third and final practice of the week, the team decided to declare him out for Week 4. As their starting left guard, Wilson has aligned on every snap taken by the Patriots on offense this season. Known for his athleticism and versatility, the Georgia rookie has already provided a boost to a beleaguered Pats offensive line in desperate need of both. Still, Wilson was seen limping at times during the Pats’ Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend.
In his absence, reserve interior lineman Ben Brown played alongside starting left tackle Will Campbell. With Wilson unable to play, Brown is the expected to choice to start at left guard, having taken multiple snaps at the position during both training camp and the preseason.
For Gonzalez, his return is an event which has been months in the making. Prior to taking the field for their first practice of Week 4, both Vrabel and Gonzalez himself. Vrabel confirmed that Gonzalez will see an increase in on-field duties this week at practice. Ultimately, both the Pats and their top cornerback remain hopeful that the enhancements to his workload will allow Gonzalez to make his season debut this weekend at Gillette Stadium.
Gonzalez originally injured his hamstring while attempting to cover receiver Stefon Diggs on a crossing route when he began favoring his left leg. Until last week, the second-team All-Pro had been absent from all on-field activities, including New England’s first three games of the 2025 NFL season. It is certain that the team will benefit from his presence. The Patriots, in Gonzalez’s absence, have allowed 22.7 points per game, ranking 18th in the NFL in that department. Their pass defense has suffered mightily, ranking 29th by the opponent-and-situation-adjusted metric DVOA, 28th by EPA (Expected Points Added) and bottom-5 in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.
In addition to Wilson and Gonzalez, the Pats had also listed linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and starting right guard Mike Onwenu as questionable on the week’s final injury report.
Chiasson has been among the Patriots most productive defenders through the first three games of the season. The 2020 first-round pick has compile seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two run-stuffs thus far in 2025. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson has exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not in any given game. With him being active, the Patriots avoid the potential of filling a notable void in their front seven.
Onwenu has aligned on every snap taking on offense by the Pats in this young 2025 NFL season. The perennial starter is best-known for his massive wing span and ability to withstand even the most ferocious of run defenders. Onwenu being active means that he will take on the responsibility of attempting to disrupt Panthers’ defensive tackle Derrick Brown. In addition to Onwenu, the Patriots may employ a platoon of rookie tackle Marcus Bryant and veteran Vederian Lowe to absorb any extra snaps.
PANTHERS INACTIVES:
OLB Pat Jones, II
WR Xavier Legette
TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
OLB D.J. Wonnum
WR Jimmy Horn, Jr.
C Nick Samac
DT Jaden Crumedy
