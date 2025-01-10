Dolphins Fire Former Patriots WR
Former New England Patriots star wide receiver Wes Welker has been the Miami Dolphins' wide receivers coach.
During his playing career, Welker was the definition of an elite slot wide receiver. He was consistent, productive, and provided an excellent locker room presence.
That being said, his job with the Dolphins has now been terminated.
As shared by the team, Miami has decided to part ways with Welker and will begin looking for his replacement.
Over the last couple of years, the Dolphins have underperformed their goals. It is not a surprise to see some changes being made.
Mike McDaniel could be starting to feel some pressure.
Tua Tagovailoa's inability to stay on the field has been arguably the biggest reason for the team's struggles. He has dealt with numerous concussion issues. Due to his absence, the Miami offense has been unable to live up to its ability.
Welker unfortunately has received the blame for it this year. He should be able to find a new coaching job relatively quickly.
During his NFL playing career, Welker played for four different teams. However, his best years came in New England.
When all was said and done, Welker played in 174 career games. He racked up 903 receptions for 9,924 yards and 50 touchdowns. Sadly, he did not end up winning a ring during his time with the Patriots.
As for New England, the franchise is in the middle of its search for a new head coach. Mike Vrabel is the clear-cut favorite to land the job, with Ben Johnson right behind him.
All of that being said, Welker is out with the Dolphins and it will be interesting to see where he lands for the next chapter of his coaching career.
