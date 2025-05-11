Mike Vrabel Reveals Why Patriots Cut Well-Liked Veteran
The New England Patriots have made several new additions to their roster over the last several months. In free agency, they signed Milton Williams, Calton Davis, and Harold Landry among others. They then added wide receiver Stefon Diggs as a free agent before drafting a horde of talent in the 2025 NFL Draft. Offensive tackle Will Campbell will be Drake Maye's new blind side protector, while TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams will be new skill position additions for Maye to lean on for production.
It wasn't just additions that the Patriots have made, though. They've also let go of multiple long-time players. Center David Andrews was released earlier this offseason, and long time long snapper Joe Cardona was released earlier this week. Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the release of Cardona.
“I think anytime that you have to move on from players that have been at a place and that have been a part of successful football teams, it just comes down to our ability to acquire a player that we believe in strongly, and we just felt like that was the best decision to go with Julian [Ashby]," Vrabel said. "We’re going to have two young kickers that we’re going to be trying out, and after working Julian out, I think it became evident that that was probably what was in the best interest of the team. I have a lot of respect for Joe and what he’s done here. We tried to do that in the most respectful way possible and give him an opportunity to go and catch on.”
Cardona stayed in the AFC East, though, as he promptly signed with the Miami Dolphins. Cardona was the last remaining member of the Patriots last Super Bowl winning team back in Super Bowl LIII.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!