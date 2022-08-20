Patriots DB Wade Makes 2nd-Half Interception Against Panthers; Does He Make Roster?

FOXBORO — New England Patriots cornerback Shaun Wade continues his make his case to earn a roster spot on the team’s secondary.

The former Ohio State Buckeye has performed well during training camp, and delivered one of the highlights of the night during the Patriots second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

Midway through the third quarter, Wade secured the Patriots’ first interception of the game; contributing to what had been a overall strong showing from their defense, thus far.

Facilitated by a strong push up front from defensive lineman Henry Anderson, Wade found himself in coverage on Panthers wide receiver Derek Wright. Facing 2nd and 3 from the New England 38, Carolina quarterback P.J. Walker attempted to throw deep right intended for Wright Wade was in prime position to make the interception, which he returned to the Patriots 21-yard line.

Wade is the definition of potential versus performance. He has missed some time in 2021 due to injury, being a healthy scratch and most recently his stay on the COVID/Reserve list. Still, during his time at Ohio State, Wade was a highly touted prospect; even viewed as a potential first round pick. while playing out of the slot for the Buckeyes. In his final season with the Buckeyes, he was moved from the slot to outside cornerback. This, along with Wade playing much of the year with turf toe, caused his draft stock to plummet. At his best, Wade is aggressive at the catch point, while showing an ability to read his opponent.

Wade also showed flashes of his defensive potential during joint practices, by securing a goal-line pick during Wednesday’s session.

Despite a limited pro resume, he should receive plenty of consideration to earn a roster spot in 2022.