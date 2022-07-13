Skip to main content
Monday Night Football Analyst: Patriots' Mac Jones 'Most Likely to Win Ring'

Robert Griffin III explained the impact of the New England Patriots coaching staff on Mac Jones' development as a sophomore.

FOXBORO -- Among all the rookie quarterbacks in a highly touted 2021 NFL Draft class, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones undoubtedly had the most successful season. Yet, there is still a significant question mark regarding his sophomore campaign, especially considering the Patriots' ambiguous play-calling setup in this upcoming 2022 season.

According to former Washington Redskins standout-turned-ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Robert Griffin III, Jones' production this season will be dependent on the quality of his offensive coaching.

But the 2012 NFL Rookie of the Year clearly has high expectations for Jones.

"The coaching setup will have a massive impact on Mac Jones in a good way. Mac has already spoken about how it has been a collaborative process with the coaches and players taking in meetings, installing the offense. And I believe that will lead to more ownership from him about what is being called and how he sees the game."

In addition, Griffin remains steadfast in his belief in Jones, even going so far as anointing him the "most likely to win a ring first of the rookie QBs."

With former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' departure from the team in favor of the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job, the identity of the 2022 New England offense remains somewhat of a mystery. Head coach Bill Belichick is yet to name a true offensive coordinator, despite earlier rumors of former Patriots defensive coordinator and Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia taking the reins.

Yet, if Griffin's account is any indication, Jones is also going to have more of a say in the way the offense is conducted in the upcoming season. Given Jones' strengths as a cerebral quarterback, this could end up a significant step in his path toward becoming the next great New England quarterback.

