Patriots Add Lions DC to Head Coach Candidates
The New England Patriots are trying to begin a new era as they attempt to find their new head coach, and they have multiple candidates in mind.
While Mike Vrabel may be the favorite, the Patriots are exploring all of their options, and one of them is Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has reported that New England has put in a request to interview Glenn, who is a very in-demand head-coaching candidate heading into the offseason.
As a matter of fact, Glenn has been requested by all six teams with head-coaching vacancies.
Glenn began his NFL coaching career in 2014, when he served as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns for two years.
The former cornerback then headed over to the New Orleans Saints in 2016, where he proceeded to hold a position as defensive backs coach through 2020. He was then named the Lions' defensive coordinator in 2021 and has held the job ever since.
Glenn played 15 seasons in the NFL from 1994 through 2008, spending time with the New York Jets, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Saints.
The Texas A&M product made three Pro Bowl appearances throughout his playing career, including back-to-back trips with the Jets in 1997 and 1998.
New England fired Jerod Mayo from his post as head coach immediately after the 2024 regular season concluded. The Pats went 4-13 this year, representing their second straight campaign with such a mark.
When the Patriots won four games in 2023, it marked their worst season since 1992, when they went 2-14.
New England has also missed the playoffs four of the last five years, highlighting how far the franchise has fallen from its glory days. It has been a stark change for an organization that has won six Super Bowl since the dawn of the century.
