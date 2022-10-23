Sunday Fun-day? Who Patriots are Rooting For in Week 7

The New England Patriots got a big boost from Bailey Zappe. But to get back into the thick of the playoff chase in the AFC, they're going to need help from their division rivals.

As the Pats have a rare Sunday off while awaiting their Monday Night Football home game against the Chicago Bears, they'll be rooting for outcomes that could continue their momentum. After a 1-3 start, New England has won two in a row behind its rookie quarterback to get back to .500 and in the conversation for a postseason berth.

It's not even Halloween yet, but never too soon to pull for - or against - teams that can help the Pats' cause around Christmas and New Year's.

Last year, behind quarterback Mac Jones, the Pats sneaked into the playoffs as a Wild Card at 10-7. With seven teams making the postseason in each conference, they currently sit 10th in the AFC.

Considering the dominance of the Buffalo Bills - who are 5-1 with a lone loss in Miami in which they failed to spike the ball for a potential game-winning field goal - winning the AFC East may be a lost cause. That means again trying to be one of three Wild Cards.

Including the Pats, there are six teams not leading their division but boasting records of 3-3 or better. Two of those - the Dolphins and New York Jets - play in the surprisingly tough East.

So generally speaking, the Patriots would like to see these teams lose Sunday:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Jets at Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Miami, which beat the Pats 20-7 in Week 1, gets quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back. New England plays the Jets twice in a three-game span after Monday night.

The AFC's division leaders are currently the Bills, Ravens, Titans and Chiefs. The three Wild Cards: Jets, Chargers and Colts.

