Patriots Again Urged to Pursue DK Metcalf
The New England Patriots have been linked quite heavily as a potential trade suitor for Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf.
Metcalf would be an excellent addition for the Patriots' offense. He would provide Drake Maye with the top-tier wideout that he needs to take the next step in his development.
That being said, Metcalf has been very vocal about not loving the idea of playing in New England.
“No, it’s not a desirable place in my opinion. [The Patriots] are a great organization though. A great organization," Metcalf said.
While he is a fan of the organization itself, he just can't see himself living in the area. Some believe that comment has eliminated him from trade consideration for the Patriots. However, he wouldn't have to live in New England outside of the season. Since he does like the franchise itself, perhaps he would be open to the idea of playing for the Patriots and living elsewhere during the offseason.
Tim Crean of ClutchPoints has once again urged the Patriots to pursue a blockbuster trade for Metcalf this offseason.
"A big, physical, No. 1 target like Metcalf would be perfect for Maye, and seeing the WR outside of the Seahawks, where he’s been in his entire career, would be fascinating," Crean wrote.
There is no question that Metcalf would be a fun addition for New England. He would bring big-play ability and electrying potential to the field. Maye throwing deep to Metcalf would be must-watch football.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Seahawks, Metcalf ended up catching 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns. He played in 15 total games.
At 27 years old, he still has plenty of time left playing in his prime. With the Patriots, he would get a fresh start with a much more talented quarterback than he has been working with in Seattle. That isn't a shot at Geno Smith, but Maye has legitimate superstar talent.
It may be unlikely that New England pulls off a trade for Metcalf, but it's not out of the question. Even with Metcalf's recent comments about not being highly interested in the destination, it could happen.
