Patriots Weapon in Danger Following Surprising Draft Pick
The New England Patriots surprised some people by taking a running back in the second round of the NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State Buckeyes star TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38.
The Patriots' backfield definitely needed some assistance, and head coach Mike Vrabel had said previously that the team would certainly look into adding another piece via the draft, but the fact that New England took a halfback so early came as a bit of a head-turner.
Regardless, Henderson is now in tow, and he will join a running back group that also includes Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.
Here's the problem: Henderson actually does everything Gibson does, and has the potential to do it better, which has Sean T. McGuire of NESN wondering if Gibson will be able to stick around with the Pats.
"Gibson’s stock took a hit with the selection of Henderson, who excels as a pass-catcher but has three-down versatility," McGuire wrote. "Rhamondre Stevenson’s touches might take a hit, as well, but he figures to have a better chance maintaining his role on early downs. It’s worth wondering whether Gibson will stick in New England, despite a committee approach being the best thing for Stevenson and Henderson."
The Patriots signed Gibson to a two-year deal last year, thanks in part to his ability as a receiver out of the backfield. However, the 26-year-old was largely unproductive in that capacity during his debut campaign in Foxborough, logging a career-low 23 catches for 206 yards in 2024.
Henderson definitely displayed solid pass-catching ability at Ohio State and racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry this past season, so it would not be the least bit surprising if he ends up getting the bulk of the touches next year.
