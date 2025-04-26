Patriots, Chiefs Pull Off NFL Draft Trade
The New England Patriots have officially made their second trade of the 2025 NFL Draft, this time with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Patriots have traded the 85th-overall pick to the Chiefs in exchange for the 95th-overall pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick.
With the 85th pick, the Chiefs decided to take California cornerback Nohl Williams.
All in all, it's a small shift down the board, only moving back ten spots in the third while landing an additional day three pick come next year's draft in return.
Shortly following the Patriots' decision to trade down to pick 85 in the third round with the Carolina Panthers, also acquiring a 2025 fifth in the process, Eliot Wolf and Co. showed no reservations about making another move down the board, while also acquiring another draft pick to use later down the road.
Within a class that still holds a considerable chunk of talent on both sides of the ball in the second half of day two, the Patriots decided to capitalize on that depth, while also allowing the Chiefs to move up for their aspired talent to beef up their defense.
