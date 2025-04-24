Patriots Draft Profile: Texas OL Kelvin Banks Jr.
As the New England Patriots make their final preparations for the NFL Draft, head coach Mike Vrabel, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and the Pats’ brain trust are undoubtedly looking for ways to maximize each of their selections.
While skill position players may dominate the dreams of fans and media alike, the importance of adding prowess to a needy offensive line is perhaps the Pats biggest concern heading into the upcoming season.
If the Pats are looking to add a solid option with notable upside, a name to watch may be Texas’ offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Jr.
During his three-year tenure with the Longhorns, Banks started 50 games. His standout season came in 2024, during which the 21-year-old was named a unanimous first team All-American and first-team All-SEC. He was also awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy (conference’s best blocker,) the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) and the Lombardi Award as the year’s best lineman in college football.
For those concerned with positional size, Banks certainly fits the bill. At 6'5" and 315 pounds, he is rarely bypassed by a perimeter-bound defender. Known for his eruptive first step, Banks possesses the physical skill and athleticism to instantly transform an offensive line.
Still, Banks’ dossier is not without its concerns. Despite being a pro-ready run blocker, the Humble, Texas native has been known to encounter difficulty in pass protection due to his aggressive lean into approaching defenders. His arm length (at 33.5 inches) has also given some scouts pause in anointing him as a full-time left tackle. However, Banks continues to project as a top-15 talent within his draft class.
Ironically, the concept of arm length measurements may lead Banks to Foxborough.
Will Campbell, arguably the top offensive lineman in this year’s draft, has become the predominant choice of draft pundits to be chosen by New England with the fourth overall selection. Campbell possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. The 21-year-old left tackle is not only a physical, technically proficient blocker, but is also highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills.
Much like Banks, the biggest question surrounding Campbell is his arm length and wingspan measurements. Despite standing at 6'6" and weighing 319 pounds, he failed to equal the unofficial 33-inch length benchmark during his official measurement period at the NFL Scouting Combine — measuring in at 32 ⅝ inches. Fortunately, Campbell did meet the “requirement” of 33 inches during his pro day workout in March.
Along with Campbell, Banks was one of only three offensive linemen (Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery was the other) to have visited Gillette Stadium. As rumors continue to swirl around New England’s desire to move down the draft board, the prospect of Banks donning Patriots blue becomes a bit more likely. Should the Pats’ front office be presented with the opportunity to increase their draft capital, they may find Banks to be a more-than-suitable consolation prize on opening night.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!