Eliot Wolf Shares First Impression of Patriots' Draft
The New England Patriots finally have their three days of draft action wrapped up in Green Bay, WI, effectively bringing in a batch of 11 new rookies onto the squad.
Collectively, the group of incoming prospects from this draft was made up of five offensive players, four defensive players, and two special teamers, with the pickups of a kicker and long snapper during day three.
It's the first draft with head coach Mike Vrabel at the helm, and the second with EVP of player personnel Eliot Wolf in line as the Patriots' de facto general manager. And in the mind of Wolf, the entire draft process this time around was a "phenomenal" one to undergo.
“I thought the process was phenomenal," Wolf said following the Patriots' draft. "The collaboration with the scouting staff and the coaching staff, nutrition, training, football [operations]. Just everyone. Everything was great... I think it all came to fruition this weekend, and I think we were really able to help the team out. As far as what we tried to accomplish, it was just filling some of the holes that we had, and increasing the depth and competition on the roster with the right type of people.”
The Patriots made it out of this draft with the headliner pick of LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell to shore up the left side of the Patriots' line, while also securing big-time pickups on that side of the ball for day two in TreVeyon Henderson, Kyle Williams, and Jared Wilson to give Josh McDaniels, Drake Maye, and this New England offense even more young pieces to work with for next season and onwards.
It was a culmination of strong scouting and executive work from the Patriots brass, allowing New England to bring in the draft haul that they did, seemingly with more initial optimism compared to other classes in recent team history.
Wolf, pairing with Coach Vrabel for the first time, had some pretty good results on paper for how this class turned out for them. However, the verdict on how things panned out will truly come to form once the new guys finally hit the field and showcase the talent this Patriots war room scouted them out to have.
