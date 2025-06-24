Patriots Country

Déjà Vu: Patriots Re-Sign Veteran OL

The New England Patriots are leaving no stone unturned while attempting to improve their offensive line.

May 23, 2022; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Yasir Durant (70) walks to the practice field for the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots have turned to a familiar face in their efforts to upgrade their offensive line.

The Patriots, per MLFootball, are signing veteran offensive lineman Yasir Durant to a one-year contract. The 27-year-old previously played with the Pats in 2021.

Listed at 6’6” and 331 pounds, Durant was a left tackle in college, starting 33 games at the position over his three seasons at Missouri. He originally joined the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020 . He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, making one start at right guard in Week 17. Durant was traded to New England for a 2022 seventh-round pick in September 2021. The Philadelphia native appeared in seven games for the Patriots in 2021, making one start. In total, he took 95 offensive snaps for New England, logging one fumble recovery. He was ultimately waived by the Pats during final roster cuts in August 2022.

After one-year stints with both the New Orleans Saints in 2022 and Denver Broncos in 2023, Durant signed with the UFL’s DC Defenders in 2024. During his two seasons in the Nation’s capital, Durant became a mainstay along their offensive line. He helped the team to a 6–4 record in 2025, culminating in a 58–34 victory over the Michigan Panthers in the UFL Championship Game. He was named to the 2025 All-UFL Team.

Durant projects as a reserve swing option at either tackle or guard. Still, he may face an uphill battle to earn a roster spot, especially if New England attempts to fill their depth positions with younger linemen.

At present, Durant is set to join a crowded positional grouping consisting of presumed starters Will Campbell, Cole Strange, Garrett Bradbury, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses. His primary competition will be reserves Marcus Bryant, Caedan Wallace, Sidy Sow, Vederian Lowe, Layden Robinson, Ben Brown, Tyrese Robinson, Demontrey Jacobs, Jack Conley and Cole Birdow.

MIKE D'ABATE

Mike D’Abate has covered the New England Patriots and the NFL since 2017, both as a beat writer and managing editor for outlets such as On SI, Yahoo Sports and Full Press Coverage. He also served as the host and producer of the Locked On Patriots daily podcast from 2019 through 2025. A lifelong New Englander, Mike continues to incorporate his passion and unique insight into his pro and college football coverage.

