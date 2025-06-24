Déjà Vu: Patriots Re-Sign Veteran OL
The New England Patriots have turned to a familiar face in their efforts to upgrade their offensive line.
The Patriots, per MLFootball, are signing veteran offensive lineman Yasir Durant to a one-year contract. The 27-year-old previously played with the Pats in 2021.
Listed at 6’6” and 331 pounds, Durant was a left tackle in college, starting 33 games at the position over his three seasons at Missouri. He originally joined the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020 . He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, making one start at right guard in Week 17. Durant was traded to New England for a 2022 seventh-round pick in September 2021. The Philadelphia native appeared in seven games for the Patriots in 2021, making one start. In total, he took 95 offensive snaps for New England, logging one fumble recovery. He was ultimately waived by the Pats during final roster cuts in August 2022.
After one-year stints with both the New Orleans Saints in 2022 and Denver Broncos in 2023, Durant signed with the UFL’s DC Defenders in 2024. During his two seasons in the Nation’s capital, Durant became a mainstay along their offensive line. He helped the team to a 6–4 record in 2025, culminating in a 58–34 victory over the Michigan Panthers in the UFL Championship Game. He was named to the 2025 All-UFL Team.
Durant projects as a reserve swing option at either tackle or guard. Still, he may face an uphill battle to earn a roster spot, especially if New England attempts to fill their depth positions with younger linemen.
At present, Durant is set to join a crowded positional grouping consisting of presumed starters Will Campbell, Cole Strange, Garrett Bradbury, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses. His primary competition will be reserves Marcus Bryant, Caedan Wallace, Sidy Sow, Vederian Lowe, Layden Robinson, Ben Brown, Tyrese Robinson, Demontrey Jacobs, Jack Conley and Cole Birdow.
