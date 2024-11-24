Patriots TE Shares Hilarious Drake Maye Anecdote
Drake Maye may be the future of the New England Patriots, but he's still just a kid.
Apparently, his teammates make sure he knows that.
During an interview with Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald, tight end Austin Hooper revealed that Maye is the actually the funniest guy in the locker room, but not for the reasons you think.
"Probably unintentionally funny would be Drake because he’ll hang out with the old guys, and he’ll just say something and we’re like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re like 21.’ We’ll like — not mean — but we keep Drake humble," Hooper said. "Dear God, someone has to."
Maye is actually 22, thank you very much.
But Hooper's anecdote is still pretty hilarious.
Hooper is not the No. 1 tight end on the roster. That title belongs to Hunter Henry, but he has still made an impact this season, especially with Maye under center.
On the season overall, Hooper has logged 23 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown, and a good chunk of that production has come since Maye took over under center on Oct. 13. As a matter of fact, since then, Hooper has 16 receptions for 159 yards.
Most recently, Hooper snared four balls for 35 yards during the Patriots' Week 11 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Needless to say, it seems that Maye is already making quite the impression on his veteran teammates, and his performance on the field has certainly helped.
While the No. 3 overall pick has definitely been up and down, Maye has shown enough flashes to make it obvious that New England probably made the right decision in drafting him.
The University of North Carolina product has thrown for 1,236 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions while also rushing for 260 yards and a score in seven appearances and six starts.
