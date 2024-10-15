Patriots Vets Rave About Drake Maye
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye made the first start of his NFL career against the Houston Texans, and while the Patriots lost, Maye flashed considerable potential.
Apparently, his teammates took notice, and they made sure to give him his flowers after the game.
“I commend his toughness, first and foremost. His competitiveness was great,” said tight end Hunter Henry, via Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit. “He got hit a few times early, he threw an interception early and just continued to come back, continued to fight, continued to get back up and continued to play at a high level, too."
Maye ended up going 20-for-33 with 243 yards, three touchdowns and a couple of interceptions in the 41-21 defeat.
“I think he did phenomenal,” wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said. “I pointed out that him getting hit, he kept playing, he didn’t seem too rattled.
Fellow receiver DeMario Douglas then commended Maye's confidence.
It's certainly a good sign when so many veteran teammates show signs of support following your debut start, so clearly, Maye has the locker room.
The University of North Carolina product was selected by New England with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft back in April.
Jacoby Brissett began the year as the Pats' starting quarterback, but his time under center didn't last very long, as he struggled with just two touchdowns and an interception over the first five games.
Many felt that the Patriots shouldn't go to Maye as a result of their porous offensive line and thin receiving corps, but the rookie signal-caller certainly looked solid in his first outing.
New England obviously has a lot of work to do, but at least it may have its quarterback of the future on the roster.
The Pats are 1-5 and will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this Sunday.
