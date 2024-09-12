Patriots Aware of Major Key to Beating Seahawks
The New England Patriots will look to move to 2-0 on the young season in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. After an impressive upset win last week, the Patriots are excited to play their home opener.
Jerod Mayo has his team playing hard and an old-school style of smashmouth football.
New England showed off a run-first approach offensively, which is not the normal way to do things in today's NFL. Their defense was disruptive and violent all game long. They'll look to do the same thing against the Seahawks.
With that in mind, the Patriots are well aware of a major key that needs to be focused on in order to beat Seattle. They need to slow down running back Kenneth Walker.
Davon Godchaux, a defensive tackle, spoke out about Walker and the impact he can have on a game.
"He's really good. Really talented. Doesn't get talked about a lot but he's a beast. We have our hands full with him."
Mayo also talked about Walker and knows how dangerous he can be.
"This guy pops off the film. He's a very aggressive runner. He can do it all."
Focusing on slowing down Walker and the running game will be a massive key for the New England defense. If they can limit him and force Geno Smith to beat them through the air, they'll take that all day long.
Thankfully, the defense was a force to be reckoned with last week. If they play with the same energy and aggerssion, they stand a very good chance of standing up and accomplishing their goal of shutting down Walker.
After an offseason full of the national media predicting a brutal season for the Patriots, the team is looking to make a statement. Starting off the year with wins over both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Seahawks would make the media eat their words and also make things very interesting in the AFC East.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!