Patriots Begin Roster Moves With OL Release
The New England Patriots have begun the process of their inevitable 53-man roster cutdown with the latest release of one particular offensive lineman.
According to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots have informed offensive guard Tyrese Robinson of his release.
Robinson, who was claimed by the Patriots earlier in August 2024 from the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad, had appeared in one game during last regular season with New England, and had even taken some top reps at left guard earlier this spring, per Reiss. But now, he finds his way back to the open market.
Robinson started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2022, being a part of their practice squad throughout that year, and had remained in Philly up until his release ahead of the 2023 season, He then found his way to Minnesota's practice squad for 2024 when New England would be the ones to add him to their main roster.
Before the NFL, Robinson was a three-year starter at Oklahoma, landing starting reps at right tackle and right guard through his time there. Now, he's found himself transitioning more to a full-time guard,
As for the Patriots' remaining offensive line depth, there remains a vast assortment of decisions to sort through, and who will and won't be the ones to make the official 53-man cut.
The starters have seemingly begun to sort themselves out, with the likes of Will Campbell and Morgan Moses in line to start at left and right tackle, respectively, with rookie Jared Wilson, Garrett Bradbury, and Mike Onwenu separating themselves as the starting options on the interior.
It makes for an intriguing conversation to be had around a few lingering names and their hopes of making the roster, among those being former first-round pick Cole Strange, last year's third-round selection in Caedan Wallace, and New England's fourth-round pick from last draft in Layden Robinson; all of which will have their future determined in the days ahead.
The Patriots' 53-man roster will be finalized on Tuesday, August 25th, where we'll be in to see just how this offensive line ends up shaking out.
