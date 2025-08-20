International Visa Forces Patriots to Release Rookie DT
Back in his hometown of Tours, France, Wilfried Pene wakes up each morning to train three times a day. He gets up early, sometimes wishing he doesn't. The defensive lineman had a brief taste of what the NFL was like with the New England Patriots. He still remains hungry for another.
His first shot with a professional team was cut short. Issues with his international travel visa hindered his ability to step on the field, and later, the country.
"I need my shot," Pene told Patriots on SI. "That's what it is. I need whatever team wants to vote for me and give me that shot, like, I'm gonna be ready. That's my mindset."
Pene was a productive player for Virginia Tech during his four-year career in Blacksburg. Originally a tight end, he found himself having a career season in 2024, recording 33 tackles and 3.5 sacks. It was this production that put him on the map at the next level. He didn't even think he would end up in New England in any capacity.
While he didn't get drafted, he was on the Patriots' radar. Once the draft rolled on, the interest began to pick up.
"At first, I never heard anything about the Pats during my draft process, and basically during the sixth round on the third day, the Pats called my agent," the 24-year-old said. "I was very excited because, I mean, you know the whole story about the Pats is one of the best organizations in the NFL. So I was very like, okay, my dream came true to go into the NFL."
Pene was now a New England Patriot, albeit for a very brief period of time. At first, the rookie was announced as one of the team's undrafted free agents. Once Patriots rookie minicamp rolled around, he was just there on a tryout basis. Three days later, he signed a contract to join the roster.
"I got a phone call with the coaches, everything," Pene said. "The Pats – Tom Brady, that's basically his house, right? It was so exciting to be over there. ... Everything was smooth, I got my reps."
Over a month after signing that contract, Pene was released by the Patriots. On the surface, the move seemed pretty standard. A rookie defensive tackle — who at that point had not stepped onto the field for the team's full minicamp, despite his roster exemption through the International Pathway Program — was released without a corresponding move.
That's when Pene took to social media to release a two-and-a-half-minute-long video, detailing his journey through football. He made reference to the fact that his international visa, the one he obtained while playing college football, had expired and he was unable to remain in the United States. The Patriots, Pene says, were forced to cut ties with him.
"Everything was good, but at the same time during rookie minicamp, I was basically working on that visa process," Pene said. "They found out basically that Virginia Tech, not the football program, had no power on this, but the people in charge of the immigration stuff at Virginia Tech, they basically canceled my visa while I was training for my Pro Day. It was a miscommunication between them, and when I asked them in the past during the spring, if I don't take any classes, am I good? And they said yes, so I didn't take any classes during the spring."
Pene said he didn't take any classes in the spring semester to begin training for the NFL. In his mind, he was all set. He didn't even think about it – he had been here for years, how could he? Now while he's trying to make an NFL roster, he has to simultaneously work on his visa.
Virginia Tech’s international students office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
He was sidelined for the Patriots' practices on May 28, and June 2, 9 and 10. He wasn't able to participate and instead, his roster exemption was later filled with free agent defensive tackle David Olajiga.
"At first, the petition was approved, but the change of status got denied," Pene said. "It's a business. ... Why they cut me was because I had to go back to France and redo the process, which at the end of the day, we found out later that we could have arranged something when I was in France."
The Patriots and Pene left on good terms. He said there wasn't any hostility from the team toward the player and his visa situation. Other pro teams have been in contact with him, but until he gets his living arrangements figured out, he remains a free agent across the Atlantic Ocean.
The New England Patriots didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Pene's visa applications.
"(Teams) don't feel like doing that process because they need a player, they need a player right now," Pene said. "I totally understand. That's why in the meantime, I'm just trying to get a visa on my own and pay for whatever I need to pay for to make sure when I come back to the US, every team doesn't have to worry. They'll just say, ‘Ok, Will is here.’”
So now Pene, who sees himself as one of the potential faces of American football in France, just knows that he needs to showcase his skills — and get his paperwork lined up — to get another opportunity. He's hosting a skills camp in France for defensive linemen looking to get better at the sport, something he sees taking over the country in later years.
"It's possible that we can have some French players in the NFL," Pene said. "I know by having a French guy in the NFL, that can help the country develop the sport, but will also bring a new value to the NFL. ... I know I can make a huge impact in France because the young players are watching and I want to make an impact."
"He's gonna give his advice to the youngest people of his first club in France - Pionniers de Tours," said Clément Denis, Pene's social media manager. "Just after we started the promotion, we had demand from Paris and Toulouse, so we are happy."
Pene has no ill-will towards the Patriots. It’s a business, he reiterated. He's working on returning to the United States right now. It should take two-and-a-half months to sort his visa out, he said. After that, it’s fair game for him to finish — or start — his rookie year.
And if Pene finds himself lined up against the Patriots in the near future, he, like most competitors, won't take it easy on the team who gave him his first shot.
"The main thing is I love the Pats. I met great teammates over there. They saw my video on Instagram. The team did whatever they could have done, you know?" Pene said. "If I have to play them, if I'm going against them, I will play against them and I will play hard."
