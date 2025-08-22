Patriots Post-Preseason 53-Man Roster Projection
The New England Patriots are on to the 2025 NFL regular season.
Following their 42-10 loss to the New York Giants in Thursday night’s preseason finale at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, the arduous task of reducing the roster to the required 53 players on Aug. 26 becomes the Pats’ primary focus. Needless to say, head coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots “powers that be” have several difficult decisions to make within the coming days.
In that vein, here is Patriots On SI’s latest projection for the team’s initial 53-man roster.
Quarterbacks (2)
In: Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs
Out: Ben Wooldridge
While few will argue that both Maye and Dobbs have long since solidified their respective roles as starter and primary backup, Wooldridge’s performance during the Pats’ preseason games has had many wondering whether they would consider carrying three quarterbacks. With several needs elsewhere on the roster, the Pats opt to retain only Maye and Dobbs at this standpoint. Still, the team should make a full and immediate push to sign Wooldridge to the practice squad as soon as possible. Despite his struggles on Thursday, his knowledge of the roster and playbook will be valuable to the scout team.
Running Backs (3)
In: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson
Out: Terrell Jennings, Shane Watts, JaMycal Hasty, Micah Bernard
While Henderson has deservedly garnered much of the preseason spotlight, the team’s running back corps runs deeper than just their electrifying rookie. All signs still point to Stevenson maintaining the top spot on the positional depth chart. Despite last season’s issues with ball security, Stevenson is still at his best when blending his physical, powerful running style with his vision and athleticism to make tacklers miss in short-yardage situational runs. Gibson’s dual-threat talent should earn him the third slot, while Henderson is poised to become a triple threat for New England’s offense based on his abilities to run, receive and block. Though the Patriots carry only three backs for the purposes of this exercise, Hasty’s experience could earn him a nod by Tuesday’s deadline
Wide Receivers (6)
In: Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III
Out: Javon Baker, Kendrick Bourne, John Jiles, Jeremiah Webb, Phil Lutz
New England clearly prioritized upgrading the receivers group this offseason. Fortunately, the influx of such skilled pass catchers has forced each player to elevate his game. Chism, Boutte and Hollins performed with a consistency which earned them spots along with Diggs, Douglas and Williams. Several analysts have predicted the Pats to carry up to seven receivers. Should they do so, Baker could be an intriguing option due to his playmaking ability. Still, his struggles on Thursday night ultimately kept him off this projection. With Ja’Lynn Polk about to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Kendrick Bourne — who has missed significant time during camp due to injury — could start the season on injured reserve and return after Week 4.
Tight Ends (3)
In: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Jack Westover
Out: Gee Scott, Jaheim Bell, C.J. Dippre, Cole Fotheringham
Second only to Maye, Henry’s roster spot may be the most secure within New England’s offense. The two-time team captain has seemingly retained his role as his quarterback’s security-blanket pass catcher. Hooper has proven to be effective in the red zone, as well as being an adept open-field receiver. Westover has spent a great deal of time with the first-team offense during offseason practices — a trend which is likley to make him a strong fit within a fullback-friendly McDaniels’ offense. Fotheringham’s prowess as a blocker could make him a dark horse candidate to earn a spot.
Offensive Line (10)
In: Will Campbell, Jared Wilson, Garrett Bradbury, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, Marcus Bryant, Cole Strange, Ben Brown, Vederian Lowe, Caedan Wallace
Out: Sidy Sow, Layden Robinson, Alec Lindstrom, Tyrese Robinson, Mekhi Butler, Jack Conley, Demontrey Jacobs
New England finds an effective balance of savvy veterans with high-ceiling rookies to round out a new-look offensive line. Rookies Will Campbell and Jared Wilson appear poised to earn the starting left tackle and left guard positions, respectively. Despite being a raw, work-in-progress, Bryant’s above-average slide step quickly helps put him in position as a run blocker as the primary backup to right tackle Morgan Moses. The Pats’ need for tackle depth earns Lowe a spot. Strange and Brown provide depth within the line’s interior. Though he is most effective on the right side, Wallace can provide solid depth on the left as a tackle, or even inside — having taken some snaps at left guard during camp and the preseason.
Defensive Line (12)
Tackles: Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Khyiris Tonga, Joshua Farmer, Jeremiah Pharms, Jr.
EDGE: Keion White, Harold Landry, K’Lavon Chaisson, Bradyn Swinson, Anfernee Jennings, Truman Jones, Elijah Ponder
Out: Jahvaree Ritzie, David Olajiga, Jereme Robinson, Kyle Peko, Philip Blidi
New England has left the two-gapping, wall-building defenisve style behind in favor of an upfield agressive approach, which constantly defends the pass. As such, expect them to go heavy on rotational pieces along the front seven. With a healthy Christian Barmore expected to start the season, New England’s front seven has the chance to become fearsome in 2025. In addition to adding Milton Williams to a pass-rush that is likely to include Keion White, New England also solidified its interior by signing nose tackle Khyiris Tonga. Still, the Pats’ new, aggressive style should create problems for opposing offenses. Landry’s speed and athleticism appear to be a strong fit within Vrabel’s defense. Chiasson was in on nearly every team drill which featured the pass rush. Both Ponder and Jones have showed enough potential to New England’s coaching staff to earn them placed within the Patriots new-look defense. Despite rumors surrounding his availability for trade, Jennings is retained here due to his experience and tenacity.
Linebackers (4)
In: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, Jack Gibbens, Jahlani Tavai
Out: Marte Mapu, Monty Rice, Cam Riley, R.J. Moten
Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrel Williams have already begun to install an increasingly aggressive-style of defense — in which agile, athletic linebackers are more prone to thrive. Elliss, Spillane, Gibbens and all fit the mold quite well. Though several team analysts have questioned the security of Tavai’s role with the team moving forward, his experience gives him the upper hand on earning the fourth spot here. Despite flashing some prowess at points throughout camp, including an impressive performance on Thursday, Mapu ultimately remains on the outside of New England’s roster window here.
Cornerbacks (5)
In: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, DJ James
Out: Isaiah Bolden, Tre Avery, Kobee Minor, Miles Battle, Jordan Polk, Brandon Crossley
Gonzalez once again heads one of the deepest and most interesting position groups on the roster. Adding Davis to the left side potentially provides the Pats with one of the best coverage defensive backfield tandems in the NFL. James is being recognized for his sound field awareness and determination to remain in lock step with his opponent. In the process, he is looking very much the part of a starting perimeter corner. “Mr. Irrelevant” draft selection Kobee Minor and third-year corner Isaiah Bolden are capable of making their case for a spot on the opening day “53,” yet both remain on the outside of the roster window in favor of carrying an extra rotational defensive tackle.
Safeties (5)
In: Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins, Craig Woodson, Kyle Dugger, Brenden Schooler
Out: Dell Pettus, Marcus Epps
Leaving Dugger off of New England’s 53-man roster seemed unfathomable at the start of training camp. However, the former Pats captain has found difficulty assimilating into the team’s three safety packages in New England’s aggressive style of defense. Despite some bright spots in the latter stages of the preseason, Dugger found himself behind Peppers, Hawkins and Woodson on the depth chart. A strong showing on Thursday night, along with some postgame validation from Vrabel, earns him the nod. Free agent addition Marcus Epps and second-year hitter Dell Pettus received consideration, with the numbers game forcing both to scout team consideration.
Special Teams (3)
In: Andres Borregales, Bryce Baringer, Julian Ashby
Out: Parker Romo
For the majority of training camp and preseason, Parker Romo had either matched or out kicked the rookie Borregales. Overall, the ball has looked a bit more consistent coming off the veteran’s foot. When combined with Borregales’ 47-yard miss in the Pats’ preseason finale against the Giants, the choice seems easy. However, Borregales’ draft status, along with his long-term potential give him the nod — especially with the Miami product being unlikely to pass through waivers. Julian Ashby been anointed as the team’s starting long snapper in 2025. Ashby’s willing to engage in coverage will make him an intriguing player to watch this season. Baringer remains the team’s one and only punter — a role which he has played well for the past two seasons.
