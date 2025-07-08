Patriots' Best Bang for Your Buck Addition Revealed
The New England Patriots made a whole lot of additions to their defense in free agency, utilizing their expansive cap space to repair that ranked 22nd in the NFL last year.
The Patriots addressed every level of the defense, signing big names such as Milton Williams, Harold Landry and Carlton Davis. But they also made some under-the-radar moves that could pay significant dividends in 2025.
Jovan Alford of Chowder & Champions identified who he feels was New England's best bang-for-your-buck addition over the last several months, and he arrived at the conclusion that it was linebacker Jack Gibbens, who Mike Vrabel previously coached with the Tennessee Titans.
"The new Patriots defender has made plays here and there in OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but as Evan Lazar of Patriots.com pointed out early last month, there isn’t a feel yet for the guys behind the starters, who will presumably be Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss," Alford wrote. "... Due to his experience with Vrabel, Gibbens could step in if someone gets hurt during the season. In a league where depth is always needed, New England might’ve found a steal in free agency."
New England signed Gibbens to a one-year, $1.3 million contract, so even if the 26-year-old doesn't work out, it's really no harm, no foul for the Pats.
Gibbens appeared in 10 games with the Titans in 2024, registering 44 tackles while playing in just 39 percent of Tennessee's defensive snaps. His best season came the year prior, when he recorded 95 tackles, a sack and three passes defended in 14 games and 13 starts.
Based on how well the University of Minnesota product played in 2023, the Titans' decision not to play him all that much last season is curious, but perhaps Vrabel can get the most out of him in Foxborough.
