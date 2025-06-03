Patriots' Biggest Offensive Mystery Revealed
The New England Patriots' offense was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster last season, and perhaps the worst part of it all was the offensive line.
The Patriots had what was probably the worst offensive line in football in 2024, going through all sorts of permutations and combinations, none of which seemed to work.
New England has addressed the trenches this offseason, signing some veterans in free agency and also nabbing LSU Tigers tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft. However, the Pats are still a work in progress in that department, and there is no doubt that questions remains for them heading into 2025.
Jordy McElroy has identified what he feels is the "biggest mystery" on offense for the Patriots for the remainder of the offseason, citing left guard as a pressing issue.
"It shouldn't be a foregone conclusion that Cole Strange will win the starting job. Layden Robinson is still a contender for that role, and rookie Jared Wilson might also find reps at guard, even if center is his traditional role," McElroy wrote. "The Patriots appear to be leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to find their best five-player combination on the offensive front."
McElroy added that even Tyrese Robinson received a rather signifcant look at New England's organized team activities, but that he does not anticipate that the 25-year-old will actually be able to win the starting job.
The fact that the Pats still have worries along the interior of their offensive line is not particularly surprising. After all, it's very difficult — if not impossible — to solve every single problem in one offseason. Actually, the fact that the Patriots have been able to make as much headway as they have is impressive as it is.
We'll see if left guard becomes a major problem area for New England next fall and if it severely affects Drake Maye's development.
