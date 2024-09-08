Patriots' Bill Belichick Doesn't Hold Back About Bo Nix
Former New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick has been very outspoken heading into the 2024 NFL season. He has been commentating on the NFL in his year away from the game.
Belichick has provided takes on different players and teams, including a recent bold take about not being impressed by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.
Recently, the future Hall of Fame head coach spoke out about another rookie quarterback.
In a recent segment talking to Michael Lombardi, Belichick provided his opinion about Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix. He is clearly a big fan of the Broncos' young signal caller.
"Bo Nix looks a lot like, at Denver, like he looked at Oregon. High completion percentage, can move the ball, can move the team. Athletic enough, and a good decision-maker. He doesn't hurt the team. I'm not saying that every play is the greatest play you've ever seen. But they're all solid plays, and he doesn't hurt the team. Doesn't turn the ball over and makes good decisions."
Getting that kind of praise from a legend like Belichick is huge for a rookie quarterback.
Nix ended up winning the starting quarterback job for Denver and will get his first taste of NFL action in Week 1. Clearly, he has been turning heads from around the league as well.
During his 2023 college football season with the Oregon Ducks, Nix put up a monster year. He completed 77.4 percent of his pass attempts for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He also picked up 234 yards and scored six times on the ground.
It will be interesting to see what kind of debut performance Nix can have for the Broncos. He will lead his team on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.
While he's not getting the easiest first game, Denver should find some offensive success against the Seahawks. He has a chance to get off to a quick start and help lead the Broncos into the next chapter of the franchise.
Hopefully, Nix will be able to live up to the hype. Belichick has now put even more expectations on the young quarterback with this take, but clearly he thinks Nix has a very bright future ahead of him.
