Patriots' Bill Belichick Has Strong Take on Tom Brady
New England Patriots legend Tom Brady made his broadcasting debut during the Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns game this past Sunday, and while some of the reviews for Brady weren't too favorable, former Patriots coach Bill Belichick came to his old quarterback's defense.
During a recent episode of the Let's Go podcast, Belichick offered his take on Brady's inaugural game on the air.
"I thought Tom was great," Belichick said. "I think that he had a lot better day when Dallas went to Cleveland than I had in my first game in Cleveland when Dallas came in."
Belichick was referencing his stint as Browns head coach in the early '90s.
"I thought Tom did great. I thought he brought up a lot of great points in the game," added Belichick. "Certainly the number of times Cleveland went backwards he continued to highlight."
Funny enough, Belichick actually replaced Brady as a member of the Let's Go podcast late last month as Brady began preparing to jump into the Fox booth.
Brady landed a massive $375 million contract from Fox and has replaced former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, who was demoted to the B-team due to Brady's arrival.
It didn't help Brady's case that fans loved Olsen, and the general consensus was that Olsen once again did a terrific job covering the Pittsburgh Steelers-Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 1.
To be fair to Brady, it was his first game, so some bumps along the road should be expected. The future Hall-of-Famer has never done anything like this, so it's certainly new to him.
One thing is for sure: the seven-time Super Bowl champion definitely has extensive knowledge of the game and should bring a very interesting perspective throughout the 2024 NFL season and beyond.
Brady will call the Cowboys once again next week when Dallas hosts the New Orleans Saints.
Hopefully, the 47-year-old will be able to satisfy a larger contingent of NFL fans in Week 2. Meanwhile, Belichick is continuing to work on his own surprising broadcasting career.
As for the Patriots? They'll host the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener this Sunday after upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!