Patriots Defender Takes Shot at Critics
The New England Patriots shocked the Cincinnati Bengals with a 16-10 upset in Week 1, and on the road, no less.
Going into the game, the Patriots were 8.5-point underdogs, which was understandable given how rough New England's roster looked heading into 2024.
Afterward, Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux said a mouthful about the Pats' critics and doubters.
"Disrespectful. Very disrespectful," Godchaux told reporters, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. "That's the people, PFF [Pro Football Focus], they don't know much about football. They say the Patriots are going to be 8.5-point underdogs, man, that's why you still have to play the game."
Godchaux logged one tackle in the win.
The Patriots held the Bengals scoreless in the first half and limited the high-powered offense to 224 total yards in the game. New England also forced Cincinnati into a pair of turnovers and controlled time of possession, holding the football for just over 34 minutes compared to a tick under 26 minutes for the Bengals.
"It doesn't matter what somebody says," Godchaux continued. "That's why the game has to be played between the white lines. We don't take personally -- it is what it is. Nobody's giving us a chance. After we string a couple of wins, I still want everybody to stay on that side and keep us underdogs."
Godchaux is now in his fourth season with the Patriots.
The 29-year-old joined New England in 2021 and has yet to miss a game with the club. Last season, he registered 56 tackles and a fumble recovery and was a critical piece in a Pats defense that ranked seventh in the NFL in yards allowed.
Godchaux spent the first four years of his career with the Miami Dolphins after being selected by the team in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Patriots went just 4-13 last season and have gone 29-36 since Tom Brady departed via free agency in March 2020. They have made just one playoff appearance since.
New England will look to continue surprising everyone when it hosts the Seattle Seahawks in its home opener next Sunday.
