Patriots Legend Sends Strong Message To Jerod Mayo
Jerod Mayo led the New England Patriots to a huge upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday in his first game as the team's head coach.
Week 1 marked the start of a new era of football for the Patriots. While the national media did not expect New England to pull off the win, they shocked the NFL by defeating Joe Burrow and company by a final score of 16-10.
Needless to say, fans are pumped and they should be.
Former Patriots' superstar Julian Edelman was fired up about the win. After the team defeated the Bengals, he sent out a bold message to Mayo.
"Shoutout to Coach Mayo on win #1. Don't listen to the noise. Keep working, keep improving. More to come. #LFG"
Mayo has a ton of former team stars who have been very supportive since he was hired to be the team's new head coach. After parting ways with Bill Belichick, no one knew what to expect from the team.
While they aren't expected to trampoline off of this win to being Super Bowl contenders, they're clearly going to be tougher competitors than anyone was giving them credit to be.
New England should be very proud of what they accomplished in Week 1. After an offseason full of so much change, many teams would fold and start the season. Not only did Belichick end up leaving town, but Mac Jones, the team's starting quarterback, was also shipped out in a trade.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season unfolds for the Patriots.
All of that being said, the win yesterday gives hope for a very bright future. The team appaers to be bought in with Mayo and they played hard all game long. At the end of the day, a team that plays hard each and every week is all you can really ask for.
Fans may not see a ton of winning this season, but New England has put together a team that will be very easy to root for as their develop into hopefully being a Super Bowl contender again in the future.
