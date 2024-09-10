Peyton Manning Forces Patriots Legend to Relive Painful Memory
On Monday Night Football in Week 1, the San Francisco 49ers were able to take care of business against the New York Jets. However, the game had a nice touch for New England Patriots fans as well.
As he will do all season long, Bill Belichick made an appearance on the ManningCast version of the broadcast.
Peyton Manning and Belichick were longtime rivals on the football field. That was brought into the broadcast when Manning hilariously made Belichick relive a painful memory from coaching against the former superstar quarterback.
Back in the opening week of the 2004 season, Manning came through with an infamous fake handoff and bootleg on a pivotal fourth-and-1. He brought that up during the broadcast in front of Belichick.
Take a look at the hilarious video of Manning trolling Belichick for yourself:
Belichick was very clearly disgusted by what he saw. Of course, it was all in good fun and the two were clearly enjoying the back and forth.
Fans look back on that era of football fondly. The Manning vs. Tom Brady days were pure entertainment. Both teams were always Super Bowl contenders and they had quite a few epic battles.
Unfortunately for Manning, Belichick and Brady came out on top of most of the important playoff matchups.
With Belichick not on the sidelines coaching for the 2024 NFL season, fans have had a great opportunity to hear him talk about football and get to know his personality better. He has appeared on many different shows and has had a lot of great insight to share with the fans.
While this is clearly a bad memory for Belichick, it was fun to watch him and Manning talk about the game together. Gone are the playing days of them being bitter rivals, but you can see that both sides still have a bit of that competitive fire left against each other.
